The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Saturday said that they have arrested an Under Secretary in Union Ministry of Health for allegedly demanding a bribe from a US-based Indian for issuing a statement of need from the ministry.

The official has been identified as Sonu Kumar.

Searches are also being conducted at his premises. Later in the day, he will be produced in the Rouse Avenue District Court.

On Friday, the CBI lodged an FIR in this connection. The victim wanted the statement of need for official purpose.

A senior CBI official said that they got a complaint in this respect on April 4 from one, Ram Gulam, a resident of Ballabgarh, Faridabad in which he alleged that his friend Yashpal Chokker’s son, Aditya Chokker, who lives in the US, had applied for Statement of Need from the Ministry of Health.

Accused Sonu Kumar, an Under Secretary, Ministry of Health, demanded a bribe from him in exchange for issuing the Statement of Need.

“The complainant enclosed the printout of the said certificate which was sent by Sonu Kumar to Yashpal Chokker through email, which Yashpal then forwarded to the complainant on whatsApp. Chokker didn’t want to pay the demanded bribe,” said the CBI.

The official said that the FIR was lodged under section 7 of PC Act. The CBI then laid a trap and arrested the accused while demanding and accepting the bribe.

Further investigation into the matter is ongoing.

20230506-105206