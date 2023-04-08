INDIA

CBI arrests horticulture officer in Jammu in bribery case

NewsWire
0
0

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Saturday arrested a chief horticulture officer in Jammu, as well as his aide, for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 10 lakhs.

The officer has been identified as Sarbjit Singh and his aide, Gohar Ahmed Dar.

A senior CBI official said that a case was registered on the basis of a complaint against Singh and others on the allegations of demanding the bribe for the complainant’s posting and to resolve his departmental issues including promotion.

The central agency laid a trap and caught the officer red handed while demanding and accepting bribe from the complainant.

Raids were conducted at the premises of both the accused.

During the searches, cash amounting to Rs 3.5 lakh and other documents were recovered.

The accused will be produced before the Competent Court in Jammu on Saturday.

20230408-150203

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Shoddy probe led to Tejpal’s acquittal on ‘benefit of doubt’: Court...

    Andhra family stranded as car taken away for CM’s convoy

    Rape survivor’s father dies mysteriously

    Unprecedented rush for marriages among Muslims in Hyderabad