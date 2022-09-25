INDIA

CBI arrests I-T officer for taking bribe from Odisha jeweller

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Sunday arrested an Income Tax Officer posted in Odisha’s Khurda for demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs five lakh from a jeweller.

A senior CBI official said that a case was registered on the complaint against accused Suman Kumar Sahoo.

It was alleged that the accused had demanded a bribe of Rs 30 lakh from a jeweller as a favour for not conducting a survey at his jewellery shop. The jeweller lodged the complaint against him with the CBI.

Sahoo had also threatened the complainant that if the bribe amount was not paid to him, he would conduct a raid on his shop. After negotiations, the accused agreed to accept the bribe in two installments.

The CBI laid a trap and caught the accused red-handed while demanding and accepting the bribe of Rs five lakh as the first Instalment from the complainant.

Searches were conducted at the premises of the accused which led to the recovery of certain property documents.

The accused will be produced before the Jurisdictional court later in the day.

