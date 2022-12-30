INDIA

CBI arrests IFA of South Western Command, 6 others in bribe case

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday arrested an Integrated Financial Advisor (IDAS-98), an Accounts Officer, Junior Translator working in South Western Command, Jaipur and four others on the allegations of bribery.

The CBI also conducted searches at nine different places, including Jaipur, Jind, Bathinda, Ganga Nagar which led to recovery of Rs 40 lakh in cash, various property documents relating to public servants and incriminating documents.

A senior CBI official said that a case was lodged against Uma Shankar Prasad Kushwaha, IFA South Western Command, Jaipur, accounts official Ram Roop Meena, Junior Translator, Vijay Nama, and Sunil Kumar, of Hitech Security Services Pvt Ltd, Jind(Haryana), Prabjinder Singh Brar of ESS PEE Traders, Sri Ganganagar(Rajasthan), Dinesh Kumar Jindal, of D.K.Enterprises, Bhatinda(Punjab), Rajendra Singh, of Tanushree Services, Jhotwara(Jaipur) on the allegations of bribery.

The accused of three private firms entered into a conspiracy and were obtaining all works related to outsourcing of conservancy services for various locations in South Western Command.

It was further alleged that the said IFA in connivance with Accounts Officer, Junior Translator, PCDA, South Western Command as well as a private person of a Jaipur based company (who was acting as the middlemen for the public servants), were demanding and obtaining illegal gratification from the private contractors.

The arrested accused will be produced before the Competent Court in Panchkula later in the day.

