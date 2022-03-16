INDIATOP NEWS

CBI arrests Jamia Millia Islamia professor in bribery case

By NewsWire
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Wednesday arrested Mohammed Khalid Moin, a professor at Jamia Millia Islamia University, in a bribery case and seized Rs 30 lakh in cash from his house. Two others were also arrested in connection with the case.

The agency has also detected suspicious Rs 1,19,78,493 in his bank accounts.

Moin is posted at Department of Civil Engineering in the university while the two others, identified as Prakhar Pawar and Abid Khan, are employees of Vyom Architect.

A senior CBI official said that a case was registered against the accused on the allegations that the professor issuses structural stability certificates for projects after taking bribe.

The CBI laid a trap and caught the professor and two other while he was receiving the bribe of Rs 1 lakh.

The official said that searches are being conducted at the premises of the accused.

“The arrested accused will be produced before the designated court in Delhi,” added the official.

