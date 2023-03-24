INDIA

CBI arrests Joint DGFT in Gujarat in bribery case

NewsWire
0
0

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday said that they have arrested a Joint Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT), posted at Rajkot in Gujarat, for allegedly demanding and accepting bribe of Rs 5 lakh from a man.

A senior CBI official said that a case was registered against Jawri Mal Bishnoi, the Joint DGFT, on the allegations of demanding Rs 9 lakh from the complainant.

The complainant told the CBI that he had submitted six files containing all required documents of periodical export of food cans to DGFT, Rajkot to issue NoC so as to release their Bank Guarantee of around Rs 50 lakh.

The victim alleged that Bishnoi demanded an amount of Rs 5 lakh towards first instalment and asked the complainant to deliver remaining amount at the time of handing over of NoC.

The CBI laid a trap and caught the accused red handed while accepting undue advantage of Rs 5 lakh from the complainant.

The CBI said that searches were being conducted at the office and residential premises of the accused including at Rajkot and his native place.

An official said “the arrested individual will be produced at the court”.

20230324-234803

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Moving Textile Commissionerate ‘wilful’ ploy to sabotage Maha, says Congress

    29 phones examined, SC-appointed panel to submit Pegasus probe report by...

    Northern army commander boards train to interact with passengers

    AP govt acting vengefully against Devineni Uma: TDP