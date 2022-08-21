INDIA

CBI arrests Lt Col, 3 others in Ambala Cantt bribery case

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Sunday arrested a Lieutenant Colonel and a Subedar Major, both attached to Military Engineering Service (MES), Ambala Cantt, along with two private contractors in alleged bribery case of Rs 22.48 lakh.

The accused were identified as Lieutenant Colonel Rahul Pawar, MES, Ambala Cantt, Subedar Major Pardeep Kumar, private contractors Dinesh Kumar and Pritpal.

A case was registered against the accused on the allegations of demanding bribe. The alleged payment of bribe was to ensure that most of tenders from Ambala Cantt are awarded to the private contractors.

The CBI laid a trap and caught both the public servants and the private persons during transaction of Rs 22.48 lakh.

Searches were conducted at the premises of accused in Ambala, Kurukhetra which led to recovery of huge cash and incriminating documents.

During searches, Rs 32.50 lakh was recovered from the premises of the Lt Colonel while an amount of Rs 16 lakh was recovered from the possession of the private contractors.

All the four arrested accused will be produced before the competent court.

