CBI arrests MCD engineer in Rs 50K bribery case

New Delhi, Sep 6 (IANS) The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested a junior engineer of Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) and another person on charges of demanding and accepting Rs 50,000 bribe on the pretext of allowing construction of an additional concrete slab on the second floor of the complainant’s house.

The junior engineer identified as Anil Meena was deployed in ward-23 of Civil Lines zone in North Municipal Corporation of Delhi. He was arrested on Friday night.

The CBI had registered a case against the accused on a complaint in which it was alleged that the junior engineer had demanded an illegal gratification of Rs 600 per square yard for allowing construction of an additional concrete slab on the second floor of the complainant’s house.

It was also alleged that the accused later negotiated the bribe to Rs 500 per square yard for 100 square yards.

The CBI laid a trap on Friday night and nabbed a person while accepting a bribe of Rs 50,000 on behalf of the junior engineer who was arrested, too.

Searches were conducted at the office and residential premises of the accused in Delhi which led to recovery of incriminating documents. Both the accused were produced before a Court in Delhi on Saturday and remanded to judicial custody.

–IANS

rak/khz/sdr/