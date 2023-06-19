INDIA

CBI arrests MCD official for taking bribe

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) said on Monday that it has arrested a junior assistant posted with Karol Bagh MCD zone for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe from a man to let him run his shop.

A senior CBI officer said that a case has been registered against Sanjay Sharma for demanding a bribe from a man in exchange for allowing him to operate his tire repair shop in Kirti Nagar.

The CBI set up a trap and caught the accused red-handed while accepting the bribe from the complainant.

The accused was produced before the Rouse Avenue Court, which remanded him to judicial custody.

