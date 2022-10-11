The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Tuesday said that it has arrested a sanitary overseer of Meerut Cantonment Board for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 1,10,000 from a man.

A senior CBI official said that a case was registered against the sanitary overseer identified as Sanjay, on the allegations of demanding a bribe of Rs 1,10,000 from the complainant for contractual recruitment of sweepers.

The CBI laid a trap and caught the accused while demanding and accepting the bribe of Rs 1,10,000.

Searches were conducted at the office and the residential premises of the accused. He was produced before a special CBI court which sent him to judicial custody.

