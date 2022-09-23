INDIA

CBI arrests Patna’s NHAI CGM, aides in bribe case

NewsWire
0
0

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday apprehended NHAI Chief General Manager (CGM) and Regional Officer, Patna, along with two employees of a private company, for allegedly accepting bribe of Rs 5 lakh.

A senior CBI official said that a case was registered against Sadre Alam, CGM, NHAI, Regional Office, Patna and others, including DGM, NHAI, Patna on the allegations of demanding bribe from the officials of Nashik based private firm for doing favour in clearing inflated bills, manipulation of Measurement Books.

The official said that searches are being conducted at eight different places belonging to the accused.

A sum of Rs 60 lakh in cash was also found from the premises of Alam.

All the accused will be produced before a competent court after the raid.

20220923-151602

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Now SP MLA’s marriage hall, farmhouse face demolition

    CGST official, CA sent to CBI custody in bribery case

    Odisha police arrests man from UP in fake loan App scam

    Two new species belonging to rare ant genera Parasyscia and Syscia...