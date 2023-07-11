INDIA

CBI arrests post master of Gonda district in bribe case

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested a post master, posted with Bargaon post office in Uttar Pradesh’s Gonda for allegedly demanding and accepting bribe from a man, an official said on Tuesday.

A senior CBI official said that a case was registered on a complaint against Raja Ram Yadav for allegedly demanding a bribe from the victim for releasing the matured NSCs purchased by complainant’s mother from the Post Office.

It was further alleged that the bribe was enhanced by the accused for settling the claim of the nominees during verification.

The CBI laid a trap and caught the accused red handed while demanding and accepting bribe of from the complainant.

Searches were conducted on the premises of accused which led to recovery of cash of Rs 7,00,000 besides a number of incriminating documents.

The arrested accused was produced before the competent court which remanded him to Judicial Custody till July 20.

