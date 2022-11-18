INDIA

CBI arrests principal chief engineer of Rail Wheel Factory in bribe case

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday arrested a Principal Chief Engineer, Rail Wheel Factory, Yelahanka, Bangalore for demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 75,000 from a man.

The accused was identified as G.K. Jalan.

A senior CBI official said that a case was registered against Jalan, the Principal Chief Engineer, Rail Wheel Factory, Ministry of Railways, Bangalore on the allegations of demanding illegal gratification from the a civil contractor who was awarded several contract works in the Rail Wheel Factory.

Jalan allegedly demanded Rs 1,00,000 as bribe from the complainant for continuing the contracts work of various types of civil work inside Rail Wheel Factory.

“The accused threatened the complainant to terminate the tenders awarded to him. The CBI laid a trap and caught the accused red-handed while demanding & accepting bribe of Rs 75,000 from the Complainant.

Searches were conducted on the premises of the accused which led to recovery of cash of Rs 1.41 lakh and incriminating documents,” said the CBI official.

The arrested accused will be produced today before the Competent Court in Bangalore.

