INDIA

CBI arrests railway officer in bribe case

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Saturday arrested a Senior Instructor of Western Railway, Ahmedabad (Gujarat) for demanding and accepting bribe from a man.

A senior CBI official said that a case was registered against T.R. Meena, a Senior Instructor, Diesel Shed, Sabarmati, Western Railway, Ahmedabad for demanding a bribe from a man for forwarding his Mutual Transfer Application to the DRM.

The CBI laid a trap and caught the accused red-handed while demanding and accepting the bribe from the complainant.

The accused will be produced before the court later in the day.

20230513-142005

