The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Sunday arrested an Additional Divisional Railway Manager (ADRM) of Indian Railways and a private person in connection with a bribe case of Rs 50 lakh.

According to sources, a few more persons are likely to be arrested in this connection.

The accused were identified as Railway official Jitender Pal Singh and Hari Om (private person). Singh is a 1997 batch Railway Engineer and is presently posted at Guwahati as the ADRM.

The CBI has not given any official statement in this connection as of now.

Further details are awaited.

