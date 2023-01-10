INDIA

CBI arrests Railways employee in graft case

NewsWire
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Tuesday arrested an office superintendent (settlement section) working in the office of Divisional Railway Manager, West Central Railway, in Bhopal for demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 20,000 from a man.

The case was registered against Mukesh Kumar Bhagat on the allegation of demanding undue advantage of Rs 25,000 from a retired employee of Railways for the payment of his pending pension pay order.

The accused later agreed to reduce the bribe amount to Rs 20,000. The CBI laid a trap and caught Bhagat while accepting the bribe amount of Rs 20,000 from the complainant.

Searches were conducted at the premises of the accused, which led to the recovery of a few documents.

