CBI arrests railway’s senior mechanical engineer in bribery case

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Monday arrested a senior divisional mechanical engineer of Railways, posted in Madhya Pradesh, for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 50,000 from a man.

The CBI said that they registered a case on the complaint against accused engineer Ajay Kumar Tamrakar, in which it was alleged that he was demanding a bribe.

Initially the accused demanded bribe of Rs 3,50,000 from the complainant for taking him on job as peon. The CBI formed a team of its elite official to nab the accused red handed.

The CBI laid a trap and caught the accused while accepting bribe of Rs 50,000, which was a part payment, from the victim.

The CBI later conducted searches at the premises of the accused which led to the recovery of incriminating documents and articles.

The arrested accused will be produced before the Special Judge for CBI cases at Bhopal.

