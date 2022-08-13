INDIA

CBI arrests Revenue Department official in bribe case

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Saturday said that they have arrested a Revenue Department official from Miran Sahib in Jammu district for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 25,000.

A case has been registered on a complaint against the accused identified as Ajay Kumar on the allegations of demanding bribe.

The victim alleged in the complaint that Kumar allegedly a demanded bribe of Rs 50,000 for issuing a ‘fard’ (property document) in respect to a land owned by him.

The bribe amount was to be paid in two installments of Rs 25,000 each.

The CBI laid a trap and caught Kumar while demanding and accepting the bribe from the complainant.

Cash worth Rs 2 lakhs and a few documents were also recovered during searches that the CBI conducted at Kumar’s premises.

The accused is being produced on Saturday before the Court of Special Judge, CBI Cases, Jammu.

