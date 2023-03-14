INDIA

CBI arrests RPF inspector in bribe case

NewsWire
0
0

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Tuesday arrested an Inspector of the Railway Protection Force (RPF) for demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs one lakh from a man for helping him in his father’s case.

A senior CBI official said that a case was registered against Mukesh Kumar Meena, an Inspector posted at the RPF Police Station, Akola (Maharashtra) and others on a complaint alleging the demand of bribe of Rs three lakh to release the complainant’s father from the cases registered against him and also granting bail at the Police Station itself.

The CBI laid a trap and caught the accused red-handed while demanding and accepting the first installment of bribe, Rs one lakh from the complainant.

The official said that searches were conducted at the office and residential premises of the accused which led to the recovery of documents relating to property.

The arrested accused was produced before the Court of Special Judge, CBI Cases, Amravati and was remanded to police custody.

20230314-140021

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Nagarjuna plays a protective, doting brother in ‘The Ghost’

    Allahabad HC asks UP to decide on Rajbhars in ST list

    Sabyasachi High Jewellery at Bergdorf Goodman

    Two criminals rob Rs 16 lakh to buy weapons to eliminate...