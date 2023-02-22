INDIA

CBI arrests senior horticulture officer in bribe case

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Wednesday said that they have arrested a senior horticulture officer of the National Horticulture Board, Gurugram, for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 5 lakhs.

A senior CBI official said that a case was registered on a complaint against the accused Sunil Kumar Rewar on the allegations of demanding the bribe from a man for getting the subsidy amount released as per a Central government scheme implemented by the National Horticulture Board for Horticulture activity in favour of the complainant.

The CBI laid a trap wherein accused was caught red handed while accepting the bribe amount from the complainant.

“Searches were conducted at three locations at the premises of the accused in Jhunjhanu, Rajasthan, and Gurugram which led to the recovery of incriminating documents relating to property, bank details, investment dfetails and relevant files related to the complainant’s matter,” the probe agency said.

The arrested accused was produced before a special CBI court in Panchkula, Haryana, which remanded him to a 14-day judicial custody.

