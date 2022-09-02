INDIA

CBI arrests Trinamool leader in chit fund scam, recovers Rs 80 lakh

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday arrested Trinamool Congress leader and the Chairman of Halisahar Municipality in West Bengal’s North 24 Parganas district, Raju Sahani for his alleged involvement in a major chit fund scam in the state.

The CBI sleuths have recovered cash worth Rs 80 lakhs from his possession so far. The counting of the cash is on following which the exact amount of recovery will be known.

On late Friday afternoon, a CBI team suddenly conducted raid and search operations at Sahani’s residence at New Town here. Sahani was present at that residence at that time. Another team also raided his ancestral residence at Halisahar.

The cash was recovered from the New Town residence. The CBI sleuths have also traced a bank account held by him in Bangkok. CBI sources said that preliminary investigation has revealed that huge amounts were transferred to this bank account from a chit fund entity, Sanmarg Cooperative. An unlicensed pistol was also seized from his possession.

Sources said that Sahani was unable to give satisfactory answers about the huge fund recovered from his possession. Thereafter, he was arrested.

Sahani is the son of former CPI-M leader and councillor, Lakshman Sahani. However, he rose to fame as an active local leader of Trinamool and in due course of time, became the Chairman of the Halisahar Municipality.

There was no reaction from Trinamool Congress over this development so far.

