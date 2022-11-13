INDIA

CBI arrests two CGST officials in Gujarat for demanding bribe

The Central Bureau of Investigation has arrested two officials of the Central Goods and Services Tax (CGST) at Ankleshwar in Gujarat’s Bharuch district for allegedly demanding a bribe of Rs 75,000, an official said on Sunday.

Dinesh Kumar served as the CGST Superintendent and Yaswant Kumar Malviya worked as the Assistant Commissioner. Both were posted at Ankleshwar in Bharuch district of South Gujarat.

In a press statement, the CBI stated that a case was registered against a Superintendent, CGST, Ankleshwar on the allegations of demanding a bribe of Rs 75,000 from the complainant for transportation of goods from Modasa to Vapi through his jurisdiction. It was also alleged that the accused demanded a monthly undue advantage of Rs 1.5 lakh for the regular movement of goods in his jurisdiction.

The CBI laid a trap and caught the Superintendent red-=handed while demanding and accepting the bribe. During the trap proceedings, the role of Assistant Commissioner, CGST, Ankleshwar was allegedly found in the demand and acceptance of undue advantage. He was also caught.

The searches were conducted at the premises of both the accused. Rs 1.97 lakh (approx) was recovered from the premises of the said superintendent.

Both the arrested accused were produced before the Competent Court and were remanded in police custody till Monday.

20221113-142805

