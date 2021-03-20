The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Saturday arrested a sub-inspector (SI) posted with Uttarakhand Police in connection with a graft case of Rs five lakh.

CBI spokesperson R.C. Joshi told IANS, “The agency has arrested Hemant Khanduri, a sub-inspector of Uttarakhand Police posted in Dehradun, from Chandigarh for accepting a bribe of Rs one lakh from the complainant, who is a taxi driver.”

He said the agency is carrying out searches at two locations of Khanduri in Dehradun.

Another CBI official said that the case relates to demanding a bribe of Rs 5 lakh in lieu of relief to the complainant in a case registered in Dehradun wherein the name of the complainant had surfaced.

–IANS

aks/arm