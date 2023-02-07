The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Tuesday said that they have arrested a Western Coalfields Ltd official for allegedly demanding and accepting a Rs 1 lakh bribe.

A senior CBI official said that the accused was identified as Gautam Basutkar, the Sub Area Manager, Ghonsa Open Cast Mine (OCM), Western Coalfields Ltd (WCL), in Wani North Area of Maharashtra’s Yavatamal district.

The CBI registered the case against Basutkar on the allegations of demanding bribe of Rs 3,23,610 from a man to issue the delivery order for lifting the coal from the WCL mine.

The complainant’s firm was authorised to lift 8,200 MT coal from Ghonsa OCM, in Wani North Area but the firm could lift only 4623 MT coal. Basutkar allegedly denied to issue the new delivery order and demanded a negotiated bribe of Rs 3,19,000 for earlier favour rendered by him to the complainant and to issue new delivery order for 2,500 MT coal.

The CBI laid a trap and caught the accused red-handed while demanding and accepting bribe of Rs one lakh as the first installment from the complainant.

Searches were conducted at the official and residential premises of the accused which led to the recovery of documents relating to property and other incriminating documents.

The arrested accused was produced before the Special Judge, CBI, Kelapur, who sent him to CBI custody till Wednesday.

