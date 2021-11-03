The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has taken over the probe in the alleged murder of a Kanpur businessman during a police raid in Gorakhpur.

The agency registered a case in the matter on Tuesday evening.

The comes a month after the Uttar Pradesh government wrote to the Centre, recommending a CBI investigation into the death of Kanpur-based businessman Manish Gupta.

The CBI has registered a case against the Uttar Pradesh Police personnel who allegedly assaulted and murdered the 38-year-old property dealer during the raid at a hotel in Gorakhpur on September 27.

The probe agency has named Inspector Jagat Narain Singh; Sub-Inspectors Akshaya Mishra and Vijay Yadav; and three other police personnel of Gorakhpur’s Ramgarh Tal Police Station as the accused in the case.

So far, the case was being probed by the state police’s Special Investigation Team (SIT).

The six accused have been suspended from service and they were arrested in October after absconding initially.

On October 1, the state government’s Home Department said in a tweet that a recommendation was sent to the Centre to initiate the CBI probe.

The Department had stated that instructions were given to provide the wife of the deceased with a job in the Kanpur Development Authority.

The family would be given financial assistance of Rs 40 lakh, it added.

Gupta is survived by his wife and four-year-old child.

In addition, the Samajwadi Party (SP) had also promised Rs 20 lakh as financial aid.

Gupta was visiting Gorakhpur along with two other friends from Haryana. The three were staying at the city hotel when the police team raided the hotel and beat up Gupta who questioned the midnight raid.

Gupta was severely injured and declared brought dead at the hospital.

