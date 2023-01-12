INDIA

The Congress on Thursday alleged that the CBI raided the premises of former Finance Secretary Arvind Mayaram as he had joined the ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’.

Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh alleged that ex-RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan and a former Army General were also targeted because of joining the Yatra.

“A former RBI Gov walks in #BharatJodoYatra, BJP attacks him. A retired Army Gen does – he’s maligned. Now a former Finance Secy who joined is booked by the CBI. Modi’s FDI policy – Fear, Defamation & Intimidation – is at work here. This is the mindset of a coward. But BJY will roll on,” Ramesh tweeted.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday conducted raids at the premises of Arvind Mayaram in Delhi and Jaipur in connection with a Prevention of Corruption Act case, relating to supply of security threads for Indian banknotes.

Mayaram, a 1978 batch IAS officer of Rajasthan cadre, is currently serving as an advisor to Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot.

The CBI had lodged an FIR against Mayaram, then Secretary of Economic Affairs in the Finance Ministry, officials of UK-based De La Rue International Ltd, and unknown officials of the ministry and the RBI for allegedly helping the UK-based firm get a contract to supply thread for bank notes.

