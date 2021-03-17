The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Wednesday carried out searches at several locations of Cadbury India Ltd, which is now known as Mondelez Foods Pvt Ltd.

A CBI source said that multiple teams of the agency carried out searches at the locations of Cadbury India Ltd in Maharashtra, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab and Haryana.

The source said that the agency’s action is based on a case it had registered against Mondelez Foods Pvt Ltd and central excise officials in connection with alleged irregularities and corruption for obtaining licence for a chocolate factory in Himachal Pradesh.

The CBI has registered a case for forgery, besides invoking the Prevention of Corruption Act.

