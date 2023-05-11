BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIA

CBI books ex-ONGC official, others in Rs 19L fraud case

NewsWire
0
0

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday registered an FIR against former Deputy General Manager (DGM) of ONGC and others in connection with a forgery case, an official said.

The FIR has been lodged against Bijoy Kumar Shaw, the ex-DGM; Eashitva Tamuly, Contractual Medical Officer (Occupational Health), ONGC, Jorhat (Assam); and Jadumoni Hazarika, proprietor of Kiran Physiotherapy Clinic.

It has been alleged that they generated requisition slips for physiotherapy, in the name of retired beneficiaries of ONGC health facilities and their dependents without their knowledge, and even in the name of beneficiaries who had died.

The CBI said that Hazarika claimed false and bogus bills which were verified and certified by Shaw resulting into fraudulent payment of Rs 19,15,080 to Kiran Physiotherapy Clinic.

A CBI official said that searches were conducted at seven places including Guwahati, Jorhat (in Assam) and Dehradun (in Uttarakhand) at the premises of accused which led to recovery of several incriminating materials.

Documents related to six properties in the name of the former DGM were also recovered.

20230511-175202

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    German soccer team Schalke to replace Gazprom logo

    Intel in ‘talks’ to acquire GlobalFoundries for $30 bn: Report

    1/3rd of small US firms see sales drop amid surging Omicron...

    Nykaa’s founder Falguni Nayar is no stranger to India Inc