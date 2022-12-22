INDIA

CBI books ex-PNB manager, others in Rs 168.59cr fraud case

NewsWire
0
0

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday registered a case on complaint from Punjab National Bank (PNB) against its former manager, and others including two private companies, for allegedly committing a fraud of Rs 168.59 crore.

The FIR was filed against Priya Ranjan Kumar, then Manager, PNB; Elangbam Ranananda, Heyee Global Enterprises Pvt Ltd, Noida; and MDA Enterprises based in Andhra Pradesh.

The CBI in its FIR has said that the accused in conspiracy with others through illegal and unauthorised usage of the bank’s system, issued 34 fake Bank Guarantees, and caused a loss of Rs 168.59 crore.

The CBI also conducted search operations at six locations including Noida, Saran, Patna, Tadipatri (Andhra Pradesh), Thoubal (Manipur) at the residential and office premises of accused which led to the recovery of incriminating documents.

20221222-193602

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Kerala govt to give Rs 3,000 one-time aid to fisher folk

    IND v NZ: Hopefully, the new ball swings around a little...

    Five best train journeys within India

    Man stoned to death over trivial issue in UP