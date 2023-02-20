INDIA

CBI books five Customs officials posted at Mumbai airport in 3 cases

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) said on Monday that it has lodged three separate cases against five Customs officials posted at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airpot here for allegedly demanding and accepting bribe.

A senior CBI official said that the first case was registered on February 17 against a Customs superintendent posted in Mumbai and a havaldar on allegations of taking a bribe of Rs 7,000 through Gpay from man for allowing to carry iPhone from Dubai without paying Customs duty.

The CBI after lodging a case against them conducted search operations at two places belonging to the accused, which led to the recovery of several incriminating documents.

The CBI official said that the second case was also registered on February 17 against a Customs inspector and a havaldar on charges of taking a bribe of Rs 5,000 through Gpay from a man for allowing him to carry iPhone and gold jewellery from Dubai without paying Customs duty.

Searches were conducted at multiple places in the premises of the accused, which led to the recovery of several incriminating documents.

The CBI official said that earlier, a case was registered on February 10 against a Customs superintendent on the allegations of accepting a bribe of Rs 30,000 through Gpay in two different accounts from a man for allowing him to carry a gold chain worth Rs. 1.5 lakh from Dubai without paying any Customs duty.

Searches were conducted at eight locations which led to the recovery of several incriminating documents/articles.

