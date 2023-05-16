INDIA

CBI books freelance journalist for sharing information with Pakistan

NewsWire
0
0

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Monday registered a case under Official Secrets Act against a freelance journalist, Vivek Raghuvanshi.

According to information, he has been accused of sharing classified information of DRDO (Defense Research and Development Organisation) and Indian Army with Pakistan and other foreign countries.

The CBI is currently conducting raids at 12 locations, including Delhi NCR and Jaipur in this connection.

As of now the CBI has not made any official statements in the matter.

20230516-153001

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Indian data centre market to see up to Rs 1.20 lakh...

    Iftar culture of UP political parties ends

    Hunt on for final solution of Naga issue: Nagaland CM

    Popular comics character Chacha Chaudhary to be Namami Gange mascot