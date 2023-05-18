INDIA

CBI books Goa-based audit official in DA case

A Goa-based Assistant Audit Officer has been booked by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), in a disproportionate assets case for allegedly acquiring huge assets through corrupt practice, an official said on Thursday.

A senior CBI officer said that they received a tip-off that George Varghese, the Assistant Audit Officer at the Office of the Principal Accountant General, Goa, Indian Audit & Accounts Dept, Audit Bhavan, was involved in corrupt practice and had acquired huge wealth through illegal means.

The official said that Varghese acquired immovable and movable assets worth Rs 48,12,657 in his name and in the names of his family members between April 1, 2016 and March 31, 2023.

The official said that after conducting the preliminary inquiry, they lodged a case in this connection.

