CBI books journalist under Official Secrets Act for leaking sensitive info (Ld)

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has said that freelance journalist Vivek Raghuvanshi was sharing classified information of Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) with intelligence agencies of foreign countries, including Pakistan, an official said.

“Raghuvanshi was involved in the illegal collection of sensitive information. He collected the minute details of the DRDO defence projects and their progress, sensitive details about the future procurement of Indian armed forces which reveal the strategic preparedness of country’s classified communication/information relating to national security, details of the strategic and diplomatic talks of India with our friendly countries and shared this classified information with intelligence agencies of foreign countries,” the official added.

The CBI registered the case on December 9, 2022, under Section 3 of the Official Secrets Act read with Section 120-B of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), after receiving a complaint from the DRDO.

The CBI also conducted raids at 12 locations, including Delhi-NCR and Jaipur, in this connection at the premises of the accused and others.

During investigation, certain documents containing sensitive information were recovered from the possession of the accused.

Further investigation in the matter is underway.

