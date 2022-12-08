The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Madurai, has registered a case against a Kerala-based educational and health trust for cheating a nationalised bank to the tune of Rs 7.6 crore by submitting fake documents.

Chairman of the trust Dr. C.A. Mohan of Thiruvanathapuram and his wife Radhika Mohan have been booked under 120 B (Criminal conspiracy), 420 (cheating) and 468 (forgery) of IPC.

The premier investigating agency in its chargesheet said that fake documents were submitted for obtaining credit facilities from Central Bank of India, Puliyur branch in Madurai.

The agency in its report said that Dr. Mohan borrowed Rs 7.6 crore from the Central Bank of India under the guise of constructing a nursing college and its hostels and residential quarters for students and teachers. The loan was secured in 2013 and the CBI is conducting further investigation into whether anyone within the bank’s top management was in any manner involved in supporting the accused person in getting the loan amount.

The agency will be further investigating the details of the fake documents that were used to procure the loan amount.

