The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested an assistant engineer of Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) here in Najafgarh for seeking bribe of Rs 1 lakh.

A senior CBI official said that a case was registered against M.S. Meena, an assistant engineer of MCD posted with Najafgarh office.

“It was alleged that the assistant engineer, was demanding bribe of Rs 3 lakh through another MCD employee for allowing the complainant to construct lenter of his house,” the CBI said.

The CBI laid a trap and caught one Prakash, when he was accepting a bribe of Rs 1 lakh for himself and on behalf of Meena.

Searches were also conducted at the premises of the assistant engineer, which led to recovery of few incriminating documents.

The arrested accused was produced before a competent court, and was remanded to two days police custody.

20220628-051601