The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday lodged a case against a post office employee in Andhra Pradesh for allegedly misappropriating government funds to the tune of Rs 1,18,28,500.

Chintakrinda Venkata Satish has been accused of misusing the confidential user ID and password of N.J.P. Kumari — a sub-postmaster without her consent or knowledge when she was on leave.

A senior CBI official said that one P.V.L.N.V. Bala Satyanarayana — superintendent of post offices, Amalapuram Division, East Godavari district had lodged complaint against Chintakrinda Venkata Satish, alleging that Satish, while working as Systems Administrator in the office of the superintendent of post office, misappropriated the government funds of Rs 1,18,28,500 by misusing the confidential User ID and password of Kumari.

The official said that Satish was looking after technical issues as System Administrator.

Being the System Administrator, he used to deal with the official computers of the postal employees in resolving the technical problems, and thus, he came to know the user IDs and passwords of the postal employees.

“As he had the login IDs and passwords of all the postmasters, Satish misused the user credentials of Kumari, a sub-postmaster, who was on leave from February 4, 2022 to May 7, 2022. He misused the log-in credentials without the knowledge of PNS Mahalakshmi, PA, Amalapuram HO and A.V.V.S.A.M.S. Tiyaru, PA, Bandarulanka, who worked as in-charge sub-postmasters during the leave period of Kumari,” the official said.

Satish, by using the login credentials of Kumari, logged in to her official account and made some false entries in the computer systems connected to the postal server.

He made entries showing that an amount of Rs 1,18,28,500 was purported to be deposited into the India Post Payments Bank (IPPB) accounts of him and two other persons.

Thereafter, he transferred the said IPPB deposit amounts through NEFT to his personal account maintained in State Bank of India, Mummidivaram Branch.

In order to balance the deposits in the sub-post office Daily Transaction Report, he purportedly showed on the same day of deposits that the deposited amount was used for PLI/RPLI Premium Payments.

The official said that they have lodged the case under section 120-B, 403, 420, 477-A IPC and sections 13(2) read with 13(1)(a) of PC Act against Satish and unknown public servants and private persons.

