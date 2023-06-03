The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has lodged an FIR against Swami Delhi’s Dwarka-based Hitech Projects Ltd and its directors for allegedly cheating the Union Bank of India to the tune of around Rs 8 crore.

The directors of the company — Rajender Kumar Gupta and Anil Kumar Mittal who are civil engineers — have also been made accused in the case.

The firm was incorporated in 1993 and it deals in trading activity of building materials.

The company through its directors approached the Union Bank of India for the sanction of credit facilities.

After due appraisal, a cash credit limit of Rs 5 crore was sanctioned by the bank.

Thereafter, the company through its directors again approached the complainant bank for enhancement of credit faciltities and accordingly the said cash credit facilities were renewed from Rs 5 crore to Rs 8 crore

However, this amount was never repaid.

The firm was later classified as a Non Performing Asset (NPA) in 2017.

The bank then conducted the credit investigation which revealed that the accused cheated it by diversion and routing of funds.

“The findings of credit investigation revealed that the funds were diverted by the company through other companies (SRS Group companies whch are already classified as fraud) and related parties. In view of the above, it is stated that the company through its directors, guarantors and in collusion with its related parties and other companies, has misappropriated and diverted the borrowed funds,” read the FIR.

