INDIA

CBI books pvt firm officials in bank loan fraud case of Rs 109.17 cr

NewsWire
0
7

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday said that they have registered a case against Gardenia India Limited, an NCR-based private firm and its top officials, for committing a bank loan fraud of Rs 109.17 crore to the consortium of banks led by Union Bank of India (UBI).

Gardenia India limited was classified as an NPA by UBI in 2015 and erstwhile Corporation Bank in 2014.

Gardenia India Limited was established on January 18, 2007, with an objective to carry out the business of owning, building, developing, colonising, promoting the residential, commercial and industrial buildings, cinema houses and to deal in all kind of immovable properties belonging to the group.

Gardenia availed term loans from UBI and erstwhile Corporation Bank.

Apart from personal guarantees provided by the Directors of the company, corporate guarantee was also provided by two other private companies based in Delhi.

“Gardenia India cheated the bank by diverting the bank funds and disposing off assets without bank’s permission. The sale proceeds were not routed through the project specified current accounts. The accused had diverted huge amount of money from the said borrower company to its related parties and subsidiaries. The company had allegedly opened account in non-consortium bank in violation of terms and conditions and received huge amount in those accounts which were subsequently diverted,” the CBI has alleged.

The CBI said that Gardenia India had not obtained the no objection certificate from the lender banks before selling hypothecated flats and had misrepresented the financial figures and information which led concealing of material information from the bank.

“Searches were conducted today at six locations, including at Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad, Gurugram, which led to recovery of several incriminating documents and articles,” the official said.

20230223-231002

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Month-long Nilgiris summer festival to highlight TN tribal culture

    Jessica Chastain thinks people discuss Ukraine war as it’s a ‘white...

    NHRC issues notice to Raj govt over death of two infants

    Two host stadiums in a state that is now synonymous with...