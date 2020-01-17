CBI carries out raids in BSF recruitment scam

New Delhi, Jan 18 (IANS) The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is carrying out raids in Delhi, Ghaziabad and Gurugram in a case related to allegations of various irregularities in recruitment of constables in the Border Security Force (BSF).

The agency has registered a case against Ravi Kumar, a resident of Surana in Ghaziabad, C.S. Datamation Research Services Private Limited based in Patparganj Industrial Area and against unknown persons.

The agency said that the irregularities happened during evaluation of Optical Mark Recognition (OMR) sheets of examination for recruitment of constables in BSF.

CBI is looking at the role of BSF officials as well as the outsourced private firm based at Patparganj Industrial Area which was carrying out the evaluation process.

The alleged irregularities led to ineligible candidates being called for medical tests by BSF. “It has also been alleged that a private person obtained illegal money from candidate and candidates appearing for written examinations of Constables (Tradesmen) in BSF,” the agency said in a statement.

–IANS

sk/kr