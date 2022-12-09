INDIA

CBI charge-sheets 8 accused in Arunachal paper leak case

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday filed a charge-sheet against eight accused before a Special CBI court in Arunachal Pradesh in an ongoing investigation of a case related to alleged leakage of question paper of an examination conducted by Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) for the post of Assistant Engineer (Civil), the CBI said.

“We have filed the charge-sheet against Akhilesh Yadav, Taket Jerang, Tama Saroh, Thomas Gaduk, Tanyang Gaduk, Loth Ezing, Binam Jomang and Talung Jomang,” said a CBI official.

The CBI had registered this case on November 26 on the request of state government. Earlier, it was registered at the Itanagar police station.

The case was lodged against Akhilesh Yadav, Jeju Institute, Itanagar, Papum Pare City, Arunachal Pradesh, and unknown officials of APPSC.

There were allegations of leakage of question paper before the written examination for recruitment to the post of Assistant Engineer (Civil) conducted by APPSC on August 26 and 27.

The Complainant (a candidate) had alleged that the accused (a teacher of the institute) was in possession of questions for the said examination disclosing leakage of paper by him in connivance with unknown officials of APPSC.

The CBI had earlier conducted search operations at nearly 16 different locations in Arunachal Pradesh, West Bengal and Uttar Pradesh, which resulted into the recovery of incriminating documents, including fake stamps of executive magistrate of Arunachal Pradesh, Executive Engineer, State Bank of India, hard discs, pen drive etc.

