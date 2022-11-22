The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Monday filed a supplementary charge sheet against eight accused before a special court in Kolkata in a case related to the Birbhum violence which took place in March this year resulting in the deaths of 10 people.

The eight accused are Bikir Ali, Nur Ali, Shri Sir alias Sher Ali alias Kalo, Asif Sk, Joshif Hossain, Jamirul Sk alias Ujir, Khairul Sk and Bulu Sk alias Dollor.

The CBI had registered a case related to the March 22 incident just three days later against 22 accused following the directions of the Calcutta High Court.

The violence took place in Bogtui village after the death of Bhadu Sheikh, the upapradhan (deputy leader) of Barshal gram panchayat (village council), after he was attacked on March 21 by a group of men, who threw a homemade bomb at him, resulting.

He was taken to a local health clinic and later the Rampurhat hospital where he was declared dead.

The followers and associates of Sheikh ransacked the houses of rival groups in Bogtui and set them on fire.

As a result of which seven persons were charred to death while four others sustained severe burn injuries.

Of the four injured persons, three died during the course of treatment.

The CBI had earlier filed a charge sheet on June 20 against 16 accused, including the then Block President, before the Competent Court and also submitted a report against two Children in Conflict with Law (CCL) in the Court of Principal Magistrate, Juvenile Justice Board, Suri, Birbhum.

During further investigation, involvement of eight other (who were not named in the FIR) also emerged and they were arrested on August 22.

It was found that the accused amongst others, had participated in the Bogtui carnage incident.

