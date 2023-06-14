INDIA

CBI charge sheets former IT officials in bribery case

NewsWire
0
0

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has filed a charge sheet against former Additional Commissioner and Assistant Commissioner of Income Tax, Ahmedabad, and a private individual in a bribery case.

The CBI filed the charge sheet in a special court against then Additional Commissioner Santosh Karnani, Assistant Commissioner Vivek Johri, and private person Malav Mehta.

It registered a case against Karnani on October 12, 2022, based on a request from the Gujarat government.

Initially, the case was lodged with the Ahmedabad City Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) Police Station, and later the CBI took over the investigation.

The case pertained to a bribery amount of Rs 30 lakh. It was alleged that when the ACB team from Gujarat reached Karnani’s office, he escaped by creating a ruckus.

Before escaping, Karnani had handed over two mobile handsets to Johri, who facilitated Karnani’s escape and disposed of the two mobile handsets by throwing them into the Sabarmati River.

The CBI recovered both mobiles from the Sabarmati River with the help of divers and other agencies. During the investigation, Karnani and Johri were arrested, and they are presently in judicial custody.

Further investigation is underway to uncover the larger conspiracy.

20230614-192204

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    BJP MLA claims political anarchy in Tripura, fuels buzz of joining...

    India rejects references to J&K in China-Pak joint statement

    Hanskhali rape-murder: NCPCR team to visit Bengal’s Nadia

    IPL 2022: All-round Hyderabad beat Punjab by seven wickets for a...