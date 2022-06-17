The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday said that it has filed a supplementary chargesheet against eight including four persons and four private firms in connection with a chit fund fraud case of Rs 191,18,90,089 cr.

The chargesheet was filed before the Special CBI court in Tripura against Gautam Kundu, Shibamoy Dutta, Director, Ashok Kumar Saha, Director, Ram Lal Goswami, Rose Valley Hotel & Entertainment Ltd, Rose Valley Real Estate & Construction Ltd., Kolkata, Rose Valley Industries, Kolkata, and Real Estate & Landbank India Ltd.

The CBI had registered the case on October 18, 2019 in compliance with the orders of the Tripura High Court. The case was earlier registered with Station Kumarghat Police Station against a private company having its branches in Kumarghat, Agartala and others.

The police also filed a chargesheet in 2018 against the Board of Directors of the company and others.

The complainant had deposited Rs 9,26,000 with the private company at the Kumarghat branch and Rs 75,000 at its other branch at Agartala between 2007 and 2009.

However, even after the maturity dates, the accused had not returned the money to the complainant.

The CBI learnt during the investigation that the accused in conspiracy with each other became the directors and share holders of their fund raising companies.

The directors collected huge public funds in the form of deposits by issuing certificates in the names of real estate businesses, booking of rooms in hotels for a huge number of investors, development of industry and land, in violation of SEBI and RBI norms.

The accused formed several other companies under Group of Companies, became Directors thereof and diverted the money to the other Group of Companies knowing that these companies were loss making entities. They opened several bank accounts in the names of these companies and became signatories of these bank accounts in order to divert funds from these accounts.

“The accused allegedly appointed a huge number of agents one above the other and induced them to collect deposits by alluring them with a high percentage of commission and incentives. They also allegedly induced the investors to invest money in the said private companies offering high returns. The directors were the key decision makers in the companies and the amount invested by the investors was allegedly diverted to loss making sister concerns of the said group, thereby the amounts were misappropriated. An amount of Rs 191,18,90,089 was allegedly misappropriated,” the CBI said.

After investigation, the CBI has now filed a supplementary chargesheet.

20220617-210002