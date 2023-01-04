INDIA

CBI chargesheets pvt firm, promoter in Rs 2,435 cr loan fraud case

NewsWire
0
0

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) said on Wednesday that it has filed a chargesheet before the Rouse Avenue District Courts against CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd and its then promoter Gautam Thapar in an ongoing investigation into a case related to bank loan fraud of Rs 2,435 crore.

The CBI had registered the case on June 22, 2021 against CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd, its then promoter Gautam Thapar and others for committing loan fraud.

The accused had allegedly cheated a consortium of 13 banks, led by the State Bank of India, to the tune of Rs. 2,435 crore. It was alleged that huge amounts of loan were diverted by the accused to their related parties and subsequently adjustment entries were made.

It was also alleged that the accused had availed loans against the same securities without disclosing the finance taken from other banks. They also borrowed funds from banks by misrepresentation and by falsifying books of accounts, entries and vouchers.

The company was into the business of manufacturing of electrical equipment.

20230104-201603

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Meesho shutters Superstore grocery biz in India, 300 ‘lose’ jobs

    Festive Fashion: The Week That Was

    Rahul Gandhi dares govt to stop Bharat Jodo Yatra

    DRI seizes 2 lakh e-cigarette sticks from Gujarat’s Mundra port