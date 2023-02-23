The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday conducted searches in connection with a case lodged under the Prevention of Corruption Act, following which cash of Rs 4 lakh and gold jewelleries among other articles were recovered, an official said.

The case was lodged against two former Pune-based GST officials including then deputy director for allegedly demanding a bribe of Rs 1 crore from a Gurugram-based businessman for extending favours including closing a case lodged against him and his firm.

The CBI said that the searches were carried out at three premises in Mumbai and Pune belonging to the accused.

A CBI official said that incriminating documents, digital devices and gadgets were recovered, while cash of Rs 4 lakh and gold jewellery were also recovered from the premises of then Deputy Director, DGGI (Directorate General of GST Intelligence).

In April 2022, a complaint was received from one Gurugram-based Vishal Bansal who runs Future U India Ltd regarding demand of Rs 50 lakh by Rahul Kumar, and Vimlesh Kumar, Deputy Director, both from Director General of GST Intelligence (DGGI), Pune Zonal Unit for not “further harassing them and closing the proceedings”.

The allegations mentioned in the complaint were verified by the CBI. It was learnt that the accused officials repeatedly called the complainant and his colleague in connection with an enquiry pending.

During the verification, it emerged that the accused Rahul Kumar in conspiracy with Vimlesh Kumar demanded and agreed to accept part payment of Rs 25 lakh out of the total demand of Rs 1 crore from one Vishal Bansal to be delivered to his contact, Sanjit.

