INDIA

CBI conducts raids in Mumbai, Pune; recovers cash, jewellery

NewsWire
0
0

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday conducted searches in connection with a case lodged under the Prevention of Corruption Act, following which cash of Rs 4 lakh and gold jewelleries among other articles were recovered, an official said.

The case was lodged against two former Pune-based GST officials including then deputy director for allegedly demanding a bribe of Rs 1 crore from a Gurugram-based businessman for extending favours including closing a case lodged against him and his firm.

The CBI said that the searches were carried out at three premises in Mumbai and Pune belonging to the accused.

A CBI official said that incriminating documents, digital devices and gadgets were recovered, while cash of Rs 4 lakh and gold jewellery were also recovered from the premises of then Deputy Director, DGGI (Directorate General of GST Intelligence).

In April 2022, a complaint was received from one Gurugram-based Vishal Bansal who runs Future U India Ltd regarding demand of Rs 50 lakh by Rahul Kumar, and Vimlesh Kumar, Deputy Director, both from Director General of GST Intelligence (DGGI), Pune Zonal Unit for not “further harassing them and closing the proceedings”.

The allegations mentioned in the complaint were verified by the CBI. It was learnt that the accused officials repeatedly called the complainant and his colleague in connection with an enquiry pending.

During the verification, it emerged that the accused Rahul Kumar in conspiracy with Vimlesh Kumar demanded and agreed to accept part payment of Rs 25 lakh out of the total demand of Rs 1 crore from one Vishal Bansal to be delivered to his contact, Sanjit.

20230223-235005

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Delhi CM Kejriwal to visit Ahmedabad on Monday

    Maha: 3 killed in RCF Raigad factory accident

    Congress ‘leaks’ badly, youth may lose confidence: Shiv Sena

    Shikhar to lead India in ODIs on Zimbabwe tour; Chahar, Sundar...