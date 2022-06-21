A Special CBI court in Lucknow has awarded seven years rigorous imprisonment to one Sanjay Kumar Gaur, the former clerk in the office of Joint Controller (Finance & Accounts), Ordinance Clothing Factory, Shahjahanpur (Uttar Pradesh) and one Mohammed Shariff Khan for causing a loss of Rs 36.49 lakh to the government exchequer.

The court imposed a fine of Rs 2.15 lakh on Gaur and Rs 1.25 lakh on Khan.

The CBI had registered a case on February 13, 2004 on the complaint from then Joint Controller (Finance & Accounts), Ordinance Clothing Factory, Shahjahanpur.

Gaur, the former clerk was accused of entering into a conspiracy with Khan, who ran a private firm and forged 7 cheques by inflating the amount and changing the names of the payee of the cheques. Thus they caused a loss of Rs 36.49 lakh to the government exchequer.

After a thorough probe, the CBI filed a charge sheet against both of them. The trial court has found both the accused guilty and convicted them.

They were awarded sentence by the court on Monday

