INDIA

CBI court hands IAS officer 3-yr RI in DA case

NewsWire
A CBI court here on Saturday sentenced an IAS officer, Kavadi Narasimha, to 3 years’ rigorous imprisonment and also imposed a fine of Rs 1 lakh on him in connection with a disproportionate assets case, an official said.

The CBI had, on December 21, 2006, registered a case against Narasimha, who was then the Secretary to the government of Mizoram, following allegations that he had amassed wealth to the tune of Rs 32.31 lakh during the period of his service between 1991-2006, disproportionate to his known sources of income.

A chargesheet was filed on June 30, 2010 against Narasimha and he was found guilty by the trial court, following which the 1991 batch IAS officer of the AGMUT cadre was convicted.

