A special CBI court here sentenced two sub-postmasters in Rajasthan’s Dholpur, and one person, to four years rigorous imprisonment after convicting them in two separate cases of fraudulently withdrawing money from post office accounts.

The court also imposed a fine of Rs two lakh each on them.

According to the CBI, the first case was registered in 2017 on a complaint from Superintendent of Post Offices, Dholpur Division, that sub-postmaster Bahadur Singh, during 2010-11, conspired with Pankaj Kumar Singhal, obtained four original passbooks of accounts holders, and forged their signatures on withdrawal and closing forms to take out the money, causing a loss to the tune of Rs 11,46,080 to the Department of Posts.

After investigation, a charge sheet was filed in 2018.

In the second case, another sub-post master and Singhal conspired to misappropriate funds.

This case was also registered in 2017 on a complaint from Superintendent of Post Offices, Dholpur Division, that sub-postmaster Raghubar Dayal Sharma, during 2013-14, entered into conspiracy with the same Singhal, obtained five original passbooks of account, made forged signatures on withdrawal forms to take out the money from the MIS/SB accounts.

They caused a loss to the tune of Rs 15,85,730 to the Department of Posts.

After investigation, a charge sheet in this case was also filed in 2018.

