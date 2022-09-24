INDIA

CBI cracks down on child porn, raids 56 locations in 20 states

In a mega crackdown against the sales and distribution of online child pornography, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is condcuting raids at 56 locations across 20 states on Saturday.

Highly placed sources told IANS that the CBI received inputs on the sales and distribution of such material on the Internet from Interpol’s Singapore-based Crime Against Child Unit.

After this, various teams of more than 200 CBI officials were formed to crackdown on the entire network of the accused involved in the crime.

“We have learnt that Cloud storage is being used by the accused in distribution of child sexual abuse material. We got inputs and developed it on our own. We located their hidouts based on technical surveillance and are now rading them,” the sources said.

The operation has been named ‘Operation MeghChakra’.

The sources said that the ongoing operation was a follow up of raids which were conducted in November 2021 in connection with the same crime.

At the time, it was named ‘Operation Carbon’.

The international co-operation channels have been used by the federal probe agency to unearth the entire network of accused who are distributing child porn online.

Further details are awaited.

