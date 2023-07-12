INDIA

CBI detains 2 personnel of Delhi’s Mangolpuri police station for demanding bribes

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has detained two police officers posted at outer Delhi’s Mangolpuri police station on allegations of demanding and accepting bribes to let some people run their illegal parking.

The complainant had filed a complaint with the CBI, stating that the police officers had been demanding a monthly bribe from him.

Following the complaint, a team from the CBI conducted a raid in the Mangolpuri area on Tuesday evening. During the CBI raid, a confrontation occurred, leading to a chaotic situation in the entire area.

One of the police officers involved is reportedly a senior officer at the Mangolpuri police station, and the CBI investigation may also extend to the higher ranks.

Currently, the CBI team is present at the Mangolpuri police station and is probing the matter.

